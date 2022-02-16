City of Carlinville encourages citizens to sign up for emergency notifications

The City of Carlinville, Carlinville Police Department, and Carlinville Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) are all encouraging citizens to visit www.cityofcarlinville.com to register for both emergency notification programs offered through the city, Nixle and Code Red.

“We deal with extreme weather year-round in Carlinville. These notifications are driven to keep the public informed and safe whenever extreme weather or public emergency arises in the city,” said Carlinville mayor Sarah Oswald. “With it being the beginning of the year, it seems the perfect opportunity to remind the public to register for these free alert systems.”

Alerts issued through Nixle originate with the City of Carlinville and typically pertain to street department issues, weather advisories, road closures, and boil orders. Alerts issued through Code Red are issued through CEMA and can be much more specific to certain parts of the community.

“I strongly encourage all citizens with the means to register to do so. Nixle is great for anything that could impact the city as a whole, and Code Red is much more localized in the community – so if there happens to be a water line break impacting citizens on S. Broad Street, only citizens in that area would receive the Code Red alert,” said Carlinville Police Chief Dave Haley. “These are two fantastic tools that we have to communicate to the public during any sort of emergency situation.”

Citizens can find links to register for Nixle and Code Red on the home pages of www.cityofcarlinville.com, www.carlinvillepolice.com, or on the following websites: http://local.nixle.com/zipcode/62626/ and https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/6CD69EE6725E.