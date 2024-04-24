Unknown remains buried in Prairie Lawn Cemetery

On Apr. 19, the unknown remains retrieved from Heinz Funeral Home were buried in the Prairie Lawn Cemetery just outside of Carlinville. The burial site is marked with four gravestones that read “Unknown 1,” “Unknown 2,” “Unknown 3” and “Unknown 4” in honor of the unrecognized individuals that had passed away years ago. Gillespie Police Chief Jared DePoppe led family members and public officials in a word of prayer and delivered an inspirational message prior to the official burial. Enquirer~Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.