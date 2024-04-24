Kenneth W. Hughes, 71, of Carlinville, passed away at his residence on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 11:58 p.m.

He was born May 15, 1952, in Litchfield, to Harold Lee Hughes and Evelyn Jane Dunn Hughes.

He married Vickie Denise Fones Hughes on May 23, 1970 in Carlinville.

He was a coal miner for Freeman United Coal Mine. Kenneth was a member of the Elks.

He enjoyed fishing, golfing, yard work, poker, cards, and playing video games with the grandkids.

He is survived by his spouse, Vickie Hughes of Carlinville; children, Dena (Pat) Boston of Carlinville, Chad (Tammy) Hughes of Carlinville; grandchildren, Lexie Boston, Josh (Darci) Boston, Brittany (companion, Austin Kahl) Hughes, Tyler Hughes; great-grandchildren, Dallas Kahl, Axle Kahl, Willow Kahl, Junie Boston, Daphne Boston; sibling, Steve (Mitzi) Hughes of Palmyra; special niece, Angie Coy and his dog, Zoey Dog.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Randy Hughes, Merv Hughes.

No public services are scheduled.

Memorials are suggested to Macoupin County Animal Shelter.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.