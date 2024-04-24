HS softball: Litchfield and Vandalia not a problem for Carlinville

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville High School softball team continued its furious pursuit of a South Central Conference championship against Litchfield and Vandalia, winning both games in dominant fashion to remain undefeated in league play.

Carlinville, one of the rising heavyweights in the Illinois High School Association 2A Class, is 16-3 overall and 5-0 in the SCC.

Carlinville 8, Litchfield 1

Addie Ruyle launched her ninth home run of the season and Hallie Gibson rapped out a pair of hits, including a triple and three RBI, while twirling a two-hit seven-strikeout complete game from the rubber in Carlinville’s 8-1 home victory over Litchfield Apr. 15.

The Cavaliers set the tone early, breaking a scoreless tie with four runs in the second and posting three insurance tallies in the third.

Isabella Tiburzi went 3-for-4 and scored two runs.

Chloe Pope, Karly Tipps, Olivia Kunz and Hannah Gibson all contributed one RBI apiece.

Carlinville 17, Vandalia 2

Ruyle went 4-for-4 with a pair of singles and two doubles and was one of five Cavaliers to plate multiple runs in a 17-2 four-inning mercy rule dismantling of Vandalia Apr. 19.

Hallie Gibson had three RBI.

Braley Wiser, Maddox and Pope each had two RBI.

Maddox, Kunz and Tiburzi all collected two hits.

Kunz led the team in runs scored with four on the day.

Gibson, Maddox and Piper Rives all made a pitching appearance for Carlinville in the shortened contest. Gibson tossed a scoreless first. Maddox retired the winless Vandals in order over the next two frames while recording five strikeouts. Rives allowed two runs on one hit and a duo of walks in the fourth.

Upcoming games

Carlinville has a pair of road games scheduled at Southwestern Apr. 26 and Sacred Heart Griffin May 1.

The Cavaliers will take on North Mac at Loveless Park Apr. 29.

Stay tuned…

Carlinville traveled to Litchfield Apr. 22 and squared off with Gillespie in a pivotal back-to-back. The Cavaliers hosted the conference showdown Apr. 23 then rematched the Miners in a non-conference meeting at Gillespie Apr. 24.

Coverage will be featured in next week’s issue.

