HS baseball: Carlinville remains in rut

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville High School baseball team remained in a massive rut against Litchfield, Roxana and Vandalia last week.

The Cavaliers dropped all three contests by a long shot and saw their losing streak grow to seven games while falling to 1-4 in the South Central Conference.

Carlinville is 2-14 overall.

Litchfield 10, Carlinville 1

Carlinville’s home woes continued in a 10-1 loss against Litchfield Apr. 15.

The Cavaliers were limited to three total hits and didn’t get on the board until the bottom of the sixth, with the visiting Panthers already in total control up nine runs.

Noah Byots had two of those hits for Carlinville, including a double, and came around to score on an RBI single by Noah Convery.

Carlinville is 0-6 at Loveless Park this season.

Roxana 13, Carlinville 1

Carlinville surrendered three runs in the first, two in the second and eight in the third en route to a 13-1 five-inning loss at Roxana Apr. 17.

Byots had another two-hit performance while stealing a pair of bases and Mason Wise singled to score Convery, who went 1-for-3.

The Cavaliers’ run came across in the top of the third.

Byots took the loss on the mound, allowing nine runs on ten hits while issuing a walk and four strikeouts in two-and-a-third frames of work.

Convery allowed four runs on three hits in relief.

Wise also pitched and was able to cool off the Shells, retiring all four batters he faced with two strikeouts.

Vandalia 11, Carlinville 1

Carlinville got off to another rough start at Vandalia Apr. 19, falling behind 4-0 in the first and eventually losing 11-1 via a six-inning mercy rule.

Konner Costello and Convery both had one hit apiece.

Byots reached on an error and scored the Cavaliers’ lone run on an RBI single from Convery in the top of the fourth after swiping second base.

Upcoming games

Carlinville travels to Piasa for a conference date with Southwestern Apr. 26.

The Cavaliers host North Mac in another SCC dual Apr. 29.

Stay tuned…

Carlinville rematched Litchfield on the road Apr. 22, hosted an SCC game against Route 4 rival Gillespie Apr. 23 and played Hillsboro at Gateway Grizzlies’ Park Apr. 24.

Coverage will be featured in next week’s issue.

Read our sports coverage of other Macoupin County teams in the April 25th edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat!