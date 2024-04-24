Carlinville celebrates Earth Day, Arbor Day and Earth Week

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

Carlinville has been celebrating Earth Day, Arbor Day and Earth Week for the past week.

Celebrations began on April 20 with an Earth Week program hosted by the Carlinville Public Library and Rotary Club. Blackburn also held their Beautification Day on Saturday with many projects around the campus.

On April 21 the CHS Interact club sponsored a trash pick up day along West Main Street.

Monday April 22, Mayor Sarah Oswald and several community garden volunteers came out to the Amtrak Station for the dedication of the Station’s garden as a location on the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail. This is the 394th garden to be designated as such and the first in downstate Illinois.

April 23 was Arbor Day. Celebrations commenced at 1 p.m. with a tree grafting class at the Macoupin County Historical Society by Rod Eichen. At Loveless Park that evening a tree dedication and planting ceremony was held, both events were sponsored by the Carlinville Tree City USA group.

From 1-2 p.m. at the Cannonball Jail on Thursday there will be an “Ask a Master Gardener” Q&A.

Earth Week celebrations will end on Saturday, Apr. 27 with a CLean Up Carlinville day sponsored by the 4-H Club for the 4-H National Day of Service.

The day will begin at 8:30 a.m. Anyone wanting to participate should meet at the Moose Lodge parking lot.