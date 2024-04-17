‘Mercy rule’ conference win for North Mac over Hillsboro

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Abby Hendricks and Ines Ortigosa both hit home runs and Taylor Kiers went the distance for North Mac en route to an 11-1 conference victory over Hillsboro that ended in six innings via mercy rule in Virden Apr. 9.

Hendricks and Ortigosa combined for three hits, four runs, and seven RBI.

Karleigh Prose went 4-for-4 in the leadoff spot while scoring three runs and collecting two steals.

Alexis Bowman also had a strong day in the box and on the bases, going 3-for-4, stealing a bag of her own and crossing the plate twice.

After Kiers shut down the Hiltoppers in the top of the first, the Panthers immediately provided her with plenty of support as they put the game’s first four runs on the board.

North Mac tacked four more tallies onto its lead in the bottom of the second then shortened the game with one tally in the third and two in the sixth.

Kiers allowed seven hits, including a solo home run by Hillsboro’s Kenzie Jarman in the top of the second, while issuing a pair of free passes and striking out five.

The Panthers, which were coming off a 12-1 loss against Pawnee the day before, improved to 8-6 overall and 2-0 in the South Central Conference.

Upcoming games

Home fans will have plenty of opportunities to come out and support North Mac this week, with Springfield (Apr. 19), Nokomis (Apr. 20), Jacksonville (Apr. 22), Southwestern (Apr. 23) and Staunton (Apr. 25) all coming to town.

Each of these games begin at 4:30 p.m.

Stay tuned…

North Mac hosted Vandalia Apr. 16 and visited Tri-City Apr. 17.

Coverage will be featured in next week’s issue.