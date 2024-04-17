Melvin Dale King, 77, of Carlinville, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2024 at Lakeside Rehab in Carlinville.

He was born Sept. 20, 1946 in Carlinville, son of the late Melvin Dale and Vivian Pearl Qualls King.

He married Doris Lee Smith and later married Judy Lee Armstrong who both preceded him in death.

Dale worked at Monterey Coal Mine for 29 years. He loved to garden and giving away his vegetables to the neighborhood kids. He also loved to fish.

Surviving is a brother, Jeffery Kent King of Hettick; nephews Kevin Witt of Pleasant Plains, Bob Armstrong (Janet), Shane Armstrong (Misty) of all Hettick, Bryan Armstrong of Litchfield; nieces, Kim Marsh (John) of Girard, April Connolly (Scott) of Modesto; several great nieces and great nephews as well as his beloved dog Shanna.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wives; sister Vera Lawson; nephew, Greg Lawson and niece Crystal Witt.

Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Gillied Cemetery in Hettick.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital or Muscular Dystrophy Association and sent to Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 E. Tanner, Waverly, IL 62692.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at airmsn-hires.com.