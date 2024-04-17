Mary Lou Jubelt, 79, of Gillespie, passed away at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO on Monday, April 8, 2024.

She was born March 18, 1945, in Gillespie, to James O. Kelly and Celia Dillon Kelly.

She married Richard Jubelt on Feb. 19, 1965 in Benld. He preceded her in death on July 6, 2011.

She was a member of the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gillespie.

She is survived by her children, Angela (Mark) Hayes of Gillespie, Bryan (Valerie) Jubelt of Gillespie, Celia (companion, Josh Taylor) Jubelt of Mt. Olive; grandchildren, Randi (Johnathan), Ethan (Kayla), Jered, Bryan, Andrew, Caroline, Ashlen, Blake (Mirena), Nolan; great-grandchild, Thea; siblings, Doris Donaldson of Gillespie, Freida Malloy of Carlinville, Marjorie Taylor of Benld, Joe Kelly of Gillespie, Jim (Karen) Kelly of Benld.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; son, Richard James in infancy; siblings, Junior Kelly, Ellen Clemonds, Arlene Griva, John Kelly, Bill Kelly, Edna Audi, Betty Heck.

Private services will be held.

Memorials are suggested to Gillespie Public Library.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.