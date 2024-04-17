Macoupin County Board holds April meeting

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Macoupin County Board met for its monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 9. Members Armour and Dunnagan were absent from the meeting.

Appointments

The board approved the reappointment of Art Patridge to the Staunton Fire Protection District for a three year term. William Hays, Donald Crawford and Eric Allison were reappointed to the Palmyra Rural Water District for four year terms. Norman Yeager was reappointed to the Bunker Hill Fire Protection District.

Public Transportation

The board approved the execution of the 5311 Grant Agreement, which is a yearly agreement the Public Transportation Program signs every year. The public transportation ordinance, also a yearly item agenda was also approved. A special warranty and certification and restrictions on lobbying were accepted as part of the grant process.

Animal Control

Christina Gensico was hired as the new Animal Control Administrator following the announcement that Julie Boehler would be resigning her position.

The board also voted to approve the hire of a new animal control officer before May 1. Board members Klausing, Rosentreter and Trevino voted present, the other members voted for the measure.

