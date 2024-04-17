Koller resigns as Ward 1 Alderman during Carlinville Council

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville council met on Monday, April 15 for its second monthly meeting. There were two matters of correspondence, a budget review for the 2024-25 fiscal year and a proposal for work to be done.

Correspondence

Alderman Todd Koller of Ward 1 resigned from his position effective May 1. No reason was given for his resignation. Koller has been on the Council for five years. The letter was accepted with regret and Mayor Sarah Oswald and the other council members thanked Koller for the work he has done for the city during his time in office.

Julie Griffith resigned from her position on the Carlinville Police Pension Board. She has served on the board for the last ten years.

Budget Review

The budget for fiscal year 2024-25 is available to the public at City Hall. There will be a final budget hearing on April 29 to accept the proposed budget.

