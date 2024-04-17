Jean M. Leach Loveless, 94, of Gillespie, passed away Monday, April 8, 2024, at her home in Gillespie.

Jean was born Aug. 14, 1929, in Highland Park, a daughter of John Corbin and Velma Olive Gahr Leach.

Jean graduated from high school and then attended Blackaburn College where she received an associates degree in biology.

She married Lindell Loveless on Nov. 24, 1949, in Chesterfield.

Jean became a farm wife, using her biology degree to assist on the farm, becoming midwife to thousands of baby pigs. She was a business associate to her husband, an avid book-keeper and flight navigator. She was a Girl Scout Leader and was a talented artist and travel specialist.

Jean is survived by her son, Tim Loveless of Gillespie; daughter, Susan Sanders of Erie, KS; son, John Loveless of St. Clair, MO; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, five nieces and nephews and sister, Diane Hosfield of Skokie.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister, Nancy Cole.

Visitation were held on Friday, April 12, 2024, at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, in Carlinville.

Funeral Services were conducted Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, in Carlinville.

Burial will follow in Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled, 700 E. Spruce St., Carlinville, IL.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.