HS soccer: Carlinville, Staunton and North Mac all work overtime for conference wins

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Carlinville, Staunton and North Mac all needed extra time to obtain a conference win this past week but each of them lived up to challenge.

Carlinville 1, Greenville 0 (2-0 PK)

The Carlinville Cavaliers put on a defensive clinic, keeping the Greenville Comets off the scoreboard in regulation, overtime and a shootout Apr. 17.

Carlinville sealed the deal via a 2-0 edge in penalty kicks and walked away with a 1-0 home victory.

This win became even more crucial for the Cavaliers in terms of SCC championship odds when they descended a rung by losing at Litchfield, 1-0, two days later.

Carlinville currently sits at 5-5-1 overall and 2-1 in the SCC. As of Apr. 15, the Cavaliers are a half game behind Hillsboro and Greenville for a share of the top spot. Carlinville will host Hillsboro in a key head-to-head battle at CHS Apr. 19.

The Cavaliers travel to Jerseyville Apr. 22 and Gillespie Apr. 23.

North Mac 2, Pana 1 (OT)

Apr. 11 was a birthday to remember for Sophie Hawkins, who scored the game-winning goal to help North Mac defeat Pana, 2-1, in overtime and erase the memories of back-to-back rough outings at Lincoln (6-0) Apr. 8 and Hillsboro (7-0) Apr. 9.

Kate Loveless got the scoring started early and the defense limited the opposing Panthers to just five shots on goal.

The win was North Mac’s first since Mar. 23 and its second overall.

North Mac is 2-12-1 on the season and 1-4 in the SCC.

North Mac plays at Staunton Apr. 18 and Springfield Lutheran Apr. 20.

The Panthers’ next home game is Apr. 23 against Greenville.

Staunton 3, Hillsboro 2 (2-1 PK)

After failing to find the back of the net in back-to-back 2-0 losses at Freeburg Apr. 5 and Roxana Apr. 10, the Staunton offense re-kindled at the perfect time against conference frontrunner Hillsboro Apr. 13.

Lacie Edwards and Samantha Fulton each scored in regulation and the Bulldogs defeated the conference-leading Hiltoppers 3-2 in a 2-1 penalty kick draw, thus rewarding freshman goaltender Madelyn Davin with a much-deserved moment of triumph.

Davin stopped a career-high total of 22 shots to help lead the Bulldogs to victory.

Staunton improved to 7-6 overall and 1-1 in the SCC.

After hosting North Mac Apr. 18, the Bulldogs will enjoy a three-day gamebreak then welcome East Alton Wood River to SHS Apr. 22.

Other action

In other action, Southwestern defeated North Mac, 6-2, for its second conference win Apr. 13 and Gillespie lost, 3-1, at Greenville Apr. 11.

Southwestern is 4-10 (2-2 SCC).

Gillespie is 3-7-1 (1-1 SCC).

The Piasa Birds will embark on a two-game non-conference road tour to Auburn Apr. 19 and Metro East Lutheran Apr. 22, then return home to battle Litchfield Apr. 24.

The Miners also play at Metro East Lutheran Apr. 20. On Apr. 23, Gillespie hosts Route 4 rival Carlinville.

Stay tuned…

The following games, which took place from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, will be covered in next week’s issue.

Staunton vs. Gillespie (4/15)

Maryville Christian vs. Carlinville (4/15)

Staunton vs. Pana (4/16)

Litchfield vs. Gillespie (4/16)

Southwestern vs. Carlinville (4/17)

Jacksonville vs. North Mac (4/17)