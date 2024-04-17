HS baseball: Rough week for Carlinville results in four consecutive blowout defeats

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville High School baseball team endured a rough week that resulted in four consecutive blowout losses.

Without any time to practice or recover in between, this stretch took a major toll on a young Cavaliers’ unit.

Greenville 18, Carlinville 0

Dominic Alepra was one strike away from escaping a first inning jam with an 0-2 count, but missed with four consecutive balls and failed to shut down an early Greenville rally Apr. 9. The wheels fell off after that.

The Comets went on to score five two-out runs in the first and continued to pile on with six in the second and seven in the third en route to an 18-0 four-frame conference drubbing at Carlinville.

The Cavaliers ended the day without a hit and dropped to 1-1 in the South Central Conference.

EAWR 14, Carlinville 4

The final score of the Apr. 10 contest at East Alton Wood River didn’t do the Cavaliers justice in terms of work ethic.

Carlinville plated a first-inning tally but fell behind 3-1 in the bottom half of the frame.

However, the Cavaliers managed to hang with the Oilers until they ultimately ran out of gas down the stretch.

Carlinville chipped away, making it a 3-2 deficit in the top of the second, then pushed across two more runs in the top of the fifth after East Alton Wood River had increased its advantage to 5-2 after four.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Oilers wrecked havoc on Noah Byots and Camden Naugle and shortened the game to a mercy rule walkoff thanks to a nine-run outburst.

Byots only allowed two hits in four-plus innings of work while striking out five, but was also wild with six costly walks. Naugle also struggled to find the zone in relief, issuing four additional free passes. Both CHS hurlers were charged with six earned runs apiece.

Byots and Mason Wise each had two hits for the Cavaliers. Alepra, Costello and Widner all contributed RBIs.

Alepra also swiped two bases.

Hillsboro 11, Carlinville 1

In an Apr. 12 conference showdown, Carlinville struck first but Hillsboro got the last laugh.

The Cavaliers led 1-0 midway through the third but that early alarm awakened the Hiltoppers, who went on to bury CHS with three runs in their half of the third and eight in the fourth.

Widner had two hits and scored the lone run for the Cavaliers in the loss.

In defeat, Carlinville dropped to 2-11 overall and 1-2 in the SCC.

Gillespie 15, Carlinville 0

Carlinville played a non-conference game at Gillespie and lost 15-0 Apr. 11.

Additional coverage can be found in this week’s edition of the Coal Country Times.

Upcoming games

Carlinville hosts Southwestern Apr. 18 and Gillespie Apr. 23, and will travel to Roxana Apr. 17, Vandalia Apr. 19 and Litchfield Apr. 22.

Stay tuned….

Carlinville previously faced Litchfield in conference action at Loveless Park Apr. 16.

Coverage will be included in next week’s issue.