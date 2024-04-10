Timothy James Paternoster, 71, of Plainview, passed away on March 23, 2024 after suffering a Traumatic Brain Injury from a fall.

He died in peace with God and his best friend at his side.

Tim was born in Chicago, to Francis and Marion Paternoster on July 11, 1952.

He attended Lyons Township High School and graduated in 1970. During those years he was nicknamed “Potts” by his friends.

He went on to earn a degree in Construction Engineering from Arizona State University.

He worked as a Project Manager for various companies over his career. After retirement, he loved rehabbing houses for profit and friends. He never liked to sit still and always had a project underway. Tim enjoyed cars (especially his Boss 302 Mustang), listening to jazz, cooking (at which he excelled), entertaining friends and his seven cats which he doted on. They were born unexpectedly from a stray under his porch, and he couldn’t part with any of them. He loved nature, loved living on the lake and loved camping every year in the mountains of Arizona.

Tim is survived by his son Christopher Paternoster and his family of Phoenix, AZ, his best friend of 55 years Kathy Parrott Gough of Plainview; cousins Jim and Tina Wolf of Western Springs; his stepdaughter, Jennifer Hoffman of Phoenix, AZ and his sister, Sharon Paternoster.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father.

A ceremony and the spreading of the ashes will be on a date yet to be determined.

Memorial donations may be made to Macoupin County Animal Control & Adoption Center, 21640 Route 4, Carlinville, IL 62626.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.