Macoupin County enjoys partial totality during eclipse

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The second total solar eclipse in seven years passed through Illinois on Mon. April 8. The eclipse began around 12:45 p.m. with totality reaching its peak around the 2 o’clock hour. Those who stayed in Macoupin County saw only 98 percent totality while others who ventured further south could enjoy complete totality.

Many businesses suspended operations for those few moments so customers and staff could enjoy the event. Students were let out of class throughout the county to view the eclipse through their solar glasses.