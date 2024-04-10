HS track: North Mac wins Carlinville Girls’ Invite

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The North Mac High School track squad got off to a flying start at the Carlinville Girls’ Invite last weekend, along with a couple of other local individual athletes.

The Panthers dominated the competition with 145 points overall under the leadership of Kaelyn Swift, Emma Crawford, and Addison Earley, who all acheived and or contended for championships in multiple events.

Emma Wyman of Southwestern also won two championship medals.

Although none of Carlinville’s individuals competely scaled the peak, many got close and thus lifted the team to a fifth place finish amongst 13 schools overall.

Freshman Maggie Heyen dominated the shot put and discus throw to headline a blossoming core of young talent for Gillespie, which placed seventh as a collective.

TEAM RESULTS

1. Virden (North Mac) 145

2. Rushville 110

3. Winchester 81.5

4. Litchfield 79

5. Carlinville 67

6. Piasa (Southwestern) 42

7. Gillespie 38

8. Mt. Olive 31

9. Nokomis 30

10. Greenfield 24.5

11. Bunker Hill 19

12. Waverly 18

13. Greenville 8

100 Meters Varsity – Finals (23 runners)

Champion – Kaelyn Swift 12.93 (North Mac)

2. Emma Crawford 12.97 (North Mac)

6. Zoey Watkins 14.08 (Bunker Hill)

7. Bella Lueken 14.19 (Mt. Olive)

8. Jillian Jackson 14.22 (Carlinville)

9. Charlie Harding 14.26 (Carlinville)

15. Rylee Storey 15.06 (Gillespie)

16. Payten Taylor 15.09 (Gillespie)

17. Lily Barnes 15.20 (Mt. Olive)

19. Bailey Gamboe 15.63 (Southwestern)

21. Kelsey Behrends 16.61 (Southwestern)

200 Meters Varsity – Finals (22 runners)

Champion – Kaelyn Swift 27.24 (North Mac)

2. Addison Earley 27.67 (North Mac)

3. Zoey Watkins 29.4 (Bunker Hill)

7. Nicole Stanley 30.29 (Carlinville)

11. Lauren Bailey 30.5 (Mt. Olive)

12. Jillian Jackson 30.7 (Carlinville)

13. Annabelle Gray 31.92 (Southwestern)

17. Payten Taylor 33.29 (Gillespie)

18. Rylee Storey 33.36 (Gillespie)

20. Alyha Hansel 35.37 (Mt. Olive)

21. Kelsey Behrends 37.06 (Southwestern)

400 Meters Varsity – Finals (12 runners)

1. Addison Earley 1:04.7 (North Mac)

2. Kaelyn Swift 1:07.2 (North Mac)

4. Hannah Truax 1:12.2 (Carlinville)

9. Ryleigh Phillips 1:19.95 (Gillespie)

800 Meters Varsity – Finals (14 runners)

Champion – Emma Wyman 2:38.12 (Southwestern)

2. Madeline Murphy 2:40.07 (Carlinville)

7. Erika Gill 3:00.73 (Gillespie)

8. Sara Ronan 3:04.34 (North Mac)

11. Katlynn Kemna 3:26.62 (Southwestern)

14. Cassie Loftis 3:44.77 (North Mac)

1600 Meters Varsity – Finals (13 runners)

Champion – Emma Wyman 5:58.88 (Southwestern)

2. Savannah Carle 6:31.51 (Mt. Olive)

5. Reagan Beilsmith 7:06.62 (Southwestern)

6. Sara Ronan 7:08.13 (North Mac)

8. Madalyn Quarton 7:36.08 (Carlinville)

11. Charlee Dugger 8:43.99 (Carlinville)

3200 Meters Varsity – Finals (8 runners)

Champion – Emma Wyman 12:51.76 (Southwestern)

4. Madalyn Quarton 15:52.46 (Carlinville)

8. Charlee Dugger 18:25.65 (Carlinville)

100m Hurdles Varsity – Finals (15 runners)

Champion – Emma Crawford 16.62 (North Mac)

3. Abby Dearing 18.24 (North Mac)

4. Elyse Eldred 18.35a (Carlinville)

9. Lilly Foiles 20.22 (Carlinville)

12. Briann Anderson 22.15 (Southwestern)

14. Layla Hall 22.98 (Southwestern)

300m Hurdles Varsity – Finals (10 runners)

Champion – Kendall Stewart 48.67 (Litchfield)

2. Emma Crawford 48.96 (North Mac)

3. Zoey Watkins 53.14a (Bunker Hill)

4. Mia Brawner 55.85 (Gillespie)

9. Elyse Eldred 1:00.16 (Carlinville)

10. Asher Ronan 1:01.47 (North Mac)

4×100 Relay Varsity – Finals

Champion – 54.16a Litchfield

54.38a North Mac – A

55.78a Winchester – A

56.03a Rushville

57.65a Mt. Olive – A

57.91a Greenfield – A

57.97a Gillespie – A

59.37a Southwestern – A

59.95a Greenville – A

1:01.04a Nokomis – A

1:06.04a Greenfield – B

4×200 Relay Varsity – Finals

Champion – 1:57.06a Winchester – A

1:59.36a Litchfield – A

2:01.60a Rushville

2:01.81a Carlinville – A

2:04.66a North Mac – A

2:06.11a Gillespie – A

2:07.61a Waverly – A

2:09.56a Greenfield – A

2:10.03a Southwestern – A

2:12.73a Nokomis – A

4×400 Relay Varsity – Finals

Champion – 4:27.72a Litchfield – A

4:39.72a Winchester – A

4:46.74a Carlinville – A

4:47.89a Virden (North Mac) – A

4:51.45a Rushville

4:57.76a Mt. Olive – A

5:12.38a Greenfield – A

5:19.11a Southwestern – A

5:33.77a Greenville – A

4×800 Relay Varsity – Finals

Champion – 11:47.80a Winchester – A

12:00.51a Carlinville – A

13:18.26a Piasa (Southwestern) – A

13:24.78a Rushville

13:33.27a North Mac – A

13:33.63a Greenfield – A

Shot Put Varsity – Finals (25 throwers)

Champion – Paige Ackman 10.35m (Rushville)

2. Chloe Green 9.41m (Mt. Olive)

3. Maggie Heyen 9.37m (Gillespie)

5. Brittnee Lange 9.20m (North Mac)

6. Peyton Harding 9.04m (Carlinville)

17. Emily Strohkirch 7.07m (North Mac)

20. Ava Thompson 6.39m (Bunker Hill)

21. Allie Heusing 6.36m (Carlinville)

23. Layla Gondron 5.93m (Southwestern)

24. Adrian Reno 5.34m (Southwestern)

25. Elaine Elliot 4.70m (Bunker Hill)

Discus Varsity – Finals (23 throwers)

Champion – Paige Ackman 31.97 (Rushville)

2. Maggie Heyen 30.87m (Gillespie)

5. Peyton Harding 26.38m (Carlinville)

9. Ruby Lowder 22.66m (North Mac)

11. Chloe Green 20.02 (Mt. Olive)

12. Audree Lange 19.19m (North Mac)

14. Allie Heusing 18.47m (Carlinville)

15. Ava Thompson 18.14m (Bunker Hill)

22. Piper Voorhees 14.09m (Southwestern)

23. Josie Williams 13.43m (Southwestern)

High Jump Varsity – Finals (11 jumpers)

Champion – Ashtyn Lazzell 1.42m (Rushville)

2. Cadyn Bounds 1.42m (North Mac)

2. Amari Vickery 1.42m (Gillespie)

4. Kalynn Prather 1.42m (Rushville)

5. Graciella Koch 1.37m (Gillespie)

6. Madeline Murphy1.32m Carlinville

10. Briann Anderson 1.22m (Southwestern)

Pole Vault Varsity – Finals (5 vaulters)

Champion – Kendall Stewart 2.44m (Litchfield)

2. Asher Ronan 2.29m (North Mac)

5. Danielle Furness 1.83m (Carlinville)

Long Jump Varsity – Finals (20 jumpers)

Champion – Bryleigh Fox 4.82m (Winchester)

3. Bella Lueken 4.60m (Mt. Olive)

4. Cadyn Bounds 4.38m (North Mac)

5. Zoey Watkins 4.13m (Bunker Hill)

6. Kristilyn LeVora 4.05m (Carlinville)

8. Cheyenne Sarti 3.81m (Gillespie)

10. Wrigley Bruhn 3.76m (Gillespie)

11. Reagan Beilsmith 3.74 (Southwestern)

15. Savannah Carle 3.60m (Mt. Olive)

16. Alex Scifers 3.57m (North Mac)

18. Bailey Gamboe 3.14m (Southwestern)

Triple Jump Varsity – Finals (15 jumpers)

Champion – Emma Crawford 9.55m (North Mac)

2. Cadyn Bounds 9.46m (North Mac)

6. Kristilyn LeVora 8.21m (Carlinville)

9. Wrigley Bruhn 8.09m (Gillespie)

11. Cheyenne Sarti 8.00m (Gillespie)

14. Gracie Darr 7.07m (Southwestern)