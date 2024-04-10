HS softball: Ruyle homers again, Carlinville outlasts Pana

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

It took an extra frame, but the Carlinville High School softball team was able to outlast Pana on enemy turf and start the South Central Conference season undefeated.

The Panthers drew first blood but the Cavaliers chipped away and eventually rallied to a 5-3 victory in eight innings Apr. 5.

Carlinville scored five unanswered runs en route to its 10th win in 12 games overall.

After falling behind 3-0 after two, Hallie Gibson settled in and went the distance on 127 pitches, striking out eight while ending the afternoon on a five-inning hitless streak.

Carlinville cut into the lead with a pair of runs in the third, then pushed across the equalizer in the fourth.

After Hannah Gibson smoked a double to set the Cavaliers up in the eighth, red hot junior catcher Addison Ruyle swatted her fourth home run of the season over the right field wall to put Carlinville in front and complete the comeback.

The Cavaliers began a busy five-day stretch of games earlier this week at home against Greenville Apr. 9 and East Alton Wood River Apr. 10. Coverage will be featured in next week’s issue.

Carlinville travels to Tri-City Apr. 11 (5 p.m.) and Hillsboro Apr. 12 (4:30 p.m.) before returning to action at Loveless Park Apr. 13 against Rochester (1 p.m.).