Gregory W. Joiner Sr.

Gregory “Greg” W. Joiner Sr., 75, of Carlinville, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville.

He was born July 13, 1948, in Carlinville, the son of the late Wayne and Irene Costello Joiner.

He married Diana Dunn on Sept. 2nd, 1972 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Carlinville.

He was a graduate of Carlinville High School with the Class of 1966.

He was a full time grain and livestock farmer and worked part-time at Wills Milling.

He was a member of Ss Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville, the Knights of Columbus, and Macoupin County Farm Bureau.

Greg loved farming with his parents, wife, sister and then his three children, and later some grandchildren were also part of the farming operation.

Gregory is survived by his wife, Diana; children, Gregory (Vicki) Joiner II of Carlinville, Tracey (Ken) Czajkowski of Decatur, Michael (Denise) Joiner of Carlinville, five grandchildren, Anthony, Saralynn, and Carter Joiner of Carlinville; Katie and Drew Czajkowski of Decatur and a sister, Judy Joiner of Carlinville.

He was preceded in death by his parents and several uncles and aunts and cousins.

Per Greg’s wishes, there will be no services.

Memorials may be made to Carlinville Area Hospital or Macoupin County Agricultural Education Foundation.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is assisting the family with arrangements.