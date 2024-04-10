Audrey Regina Kates, 93 of Carlinville, passed away Friday, April 5, 2024, at Carlinville Rehab & Health Care in Carlinville.

Audrey was born June 7, 1930, in Carlinville, a daughter of Charles and Genevieve (Schaefer) Rhodes.

Audrey graduated from Gillespie High with the class of 1948.

After high school she married Herman T. Rugel, and he passed away in August of 1967. On October 14, 1970, she married Robert W. Kates in Carlinville, he survives.

She loved creating ceramic works of art and especially at Christmas, of which Christmas trees were her specialty.

Audrey enjoyed playing cards with her friends and was a part of the hand and foot card club for many years.

Audrey’s work career was both as a bookkeeper and secretary for F&M Bank for several years. She would then put that knowledge to great use at the Carlinville Chamber of Commerce. Counting numbers and counting cards were similar skills she excelled in, which led her to flourish in both her work and in winning hands with her friends.

Audrey loved her religion and church dearly. She was a member of Ss Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, where she was involved in the Catholic Daughters and Forever Friends.

Audrey is survived by her husband, Robert W. Kates of Carlinville; son, Gary A. (Dena Marie) Rugel of Scottsdale, AZ; daughter, Sandy Trump (John Kahl) of Carlinville; brother, Loren (Rosemarie) Rhodes of Carlinville; four grandchildren, Jenni McDowell, Kate (Brett) Coleman, Kelli Trump, Matt (Stephanie) Rosentreter; six great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Herman T. Rugel; daughter, Karen Rosentreter; sister, Kathleen Harms; brothers, Emmitt, Dale, Wayne Rhodes and granddaughter, Andrea Sonneborn.

Memorials may be made to Ss Mary and Joseph Catholic Church.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Ss Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, Carlinville.

Mass of Christian Burial was conducted at on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at Ss Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, Carlinville, with Fr. Leon Martin officiating.

Burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery, Carlinville.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.