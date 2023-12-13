Staunton man sentenced to 10 years for sex crime

Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison announced Dec. 7 a former Staunton man was sentenced to ten years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after a jury found him guilty of one count of criminal sexual assault (Class 1 Felony) in the sexual assault of a relative. Dillard J. Dehart, Jr. (d.o.b. 7/5/1957) was found guilt at a jury trial in front of Judge Joshua A. Meyer who handed down the sentence. Dehart was arrested on Feb. 23, 2022, and has remained in custody since that time.

In February of 2022, a minor reported she has been inappropriately touched by Dehart. At trial it was show Dehart was a relative of the minor and assaulted her in his bedroom. The minor was able to record part of the assault which was played for the jury. An interview of Dehart was played for the jury where Dehart admitted the video taken by the minor showed his room, but denied he assaulted the minor. The jury deliberated for less than an hour before returning a guilty verdict.

“A child should feel safe in their own home and Mr. Dehart abused this position of trust in the worst possible way,” said Garrison. “I thank the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, the Carlinville Office of the Department of Children and Family Services, ans Assistant State’s Attorney Kyle Frericks for their efforts on behalf of the victim.”

Dehart is not eligible for parole until after his 73rd birthday.