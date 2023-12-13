Sharon K. Clevenger, 64, of Carlinville, passed away Friday afternoon, Dec. 8, 2023 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Sharon was born on Jan. 26, 1959 to Howard and Helen (Crouch) Clevenger in Litchfield.

Sharon was a 1977 grad of Carlinville High School. Shortly after graduation, Sharon was employed at Bunn-O-Matic in administration for over 25 years. After taking early retirement from Bunn, she did the accounts receivable at Locust Street Resource Center in Carlinville.

Sharon was a member of Memorial Christian Church in Carlinville, where she taught Sunday School and Bible School for 40 plus years.

She was on the board of the Macoupin County Housing Authority as the residential representative.

She enjoyed reading, crafting, sewing, and was a dog sitter for many Carlinville pets.

Sharon is survived by two brothers, William Clevenger of Galesburg, Jerry (Marilyn) Clevenger of Carlinville; niece, Danyle (Justin) Houseman of Palmyra, whom was raised as a daughter; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Helen Clevenger; brothers, Larry and Gary Clevenger; sister, Patsy Clevenger; nephew, Christopher Clevenger; niece, Cherly Clevenger and great nephew, Alec Clevenger.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Memorial Christian Church, Carlinville, with Rev. Gary Farthing, officiating.

There will be no visitation.

Memorials are suggested to the Memorial Christian Church.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is assisting the Clevenger family.

