HS girls’ basketball: Streaking Gillespie Miners bury Piasa Birds, tie program’s longest winning streak since 2002

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Before last weekend, the last time the Gillespie High School girls’ basketball team won six games in a row was January of 2002.

A surging crew of Miners didn’t waste any time in updating that piece of history as they jumped all over the Southwestern Piasa Birds with 11 unanswered points to open a South Central Conference contest in “The Pit” Dec. 9.

Three Gillespie players contributed double figures and the Miners buried the Birds, 55-14, to get to 8-3 on the season.

Freshman Amari Vickery broke out for a game-high 13 points, including 11 in the first half. Mia Brawner added 12 tallies and Lauren Bertagnolli connected on a trio of triples for 11 points.

The Miners joined unbeaten state-ranked arch-rival Staunton and Hillsboro as the early 2-0 frontrunners in the South Central standings. The Bulldogs pounded Pana, 67-19, improving to 9-0 overall and the Hiltoppers cooled off Carlinville, 47-41, Dec. 7.

Vivian Zurheide scored eight points and Gracie Darr added six tallies for Southwestern, which fell to 5-5 on the season and 0-2 in the SCC.

Other action

In other action, North Mac fell to 1-1 in conference play with a tough 46-42 home loss to Greenville Dec. 7. The Panthers are 7-3 overall.