Gillespie boys roll, Bunker Hill, Carlinville and North Mac stumble at Terry Todt Shootout

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

For the fifth time in history, local basketball programs came together for an all-day showcase of hoops in honor of former WSMI radio broadcaster Terry Todt, who passed away due to cancer four years ago after making memories surfing airwaves for multiple decades.

Gillespie, Bunker Hill, Carlinville and North Mac were the Macoupin County schools that participated at this year’s event in Litchfield Dec. 9. The Miners brought home an easy win while the other teams ran into a buzzsaw.

The Bunker Hill boys tipped off early in the morning against Hillsboro and lost by a wide 67-38 margin.

Carlinville’s teams were next to take the court in a doubleheader. The girls went up against the top-ranked powerhouse in the IHSA 2A Class but couldn’t pull the upset over PORTA. The Cavaliers endured similar offensive adversity from a 47-41 conference loss at Hillsboro two days prior and fell well short, 52-33. Carlinville’s boys suffered a fifth consecutive defeat as they were dismantled by a young and scrappy Edinburg Wildcats team, 61-47.

Gillespie’s boys, on the other hand, succeeded in halting a skid. After losing their first four games in December, the Miners handled business against a depleted Lebanon unit, overpowering the Greyhounds, 77-32. Gillespie opened the game on a 24-3 first quarter run and improved to 3-6 on the season.

The North Mac boys looked solid in their conference opener against the Miners the previous night in Virden, scoring a season-high 63 points and winning by 21. Their game against Nokomis at the Terry Todt Shootout was a different story. The Panthers came out sluggish against the Redskins and lost 43-33 in a battle between two inconsistent offenses.