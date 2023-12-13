Country Christmas arrives in Virden

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The arrival of December also meant the arrival of the annual Country Christmas on the Virden square.

Plans for this year’s rendition included the 17th annual Lighted Christmas Parade, themed “Charlie Brown Christmas.”

Prior to the parade, guests stopped by the local hardware store for a hot chocolate bar, complete with trimmings, and to decorate Christmas cookies.

The Virden Public Library remained open an additional two hours so volunteers could hand out treat bags to kids. The staff also had plenty of miniature assistants to help decorate its Christmas tree.

At The Sly Fox bookstore, families gathered for “Christmas Story Time” readings.

Santa Claus rode in the parade and stopped at First Baptist Church afterward. While parents browsed a wide array of vendors inside Pitman Hall, children visited Saint Nick to share some Christmas hints and have a picture taken with their jolly friend.

Instead of the usual wreaths and centerpieces that had been put up for bidding at the Christmas (Knights of Columbus) Hall, this year’s event featured a booth where guests could purchase raffle tickets for decor. Many additional vendors were stationed at that location, as well as the ladies of Sacred Heart Church hosting their “Cookie Walk.”

The VACC brainstomed a unique charity idea of inviting local churches and service organizations to create a “CANstruction Tree” – a Christmas tree made from canned goods. The food collected from the trees was delivered to the Virden Food Pantry.

Santa returned the next morning for a community breakfast of pancakes and sausage at the Virden Fire House. Kids once again had an opportunity to visit Santa as well as explore one of the fire engines. The first 150 kids in attendance received Christmas stockings that were filled with goodies from SB Insurance and other participating businesses.