Betsy Jeanine Hodapp, 64, of Hoffman, passed away at Breese Nursing Home on Nov. 9, 2023 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born on July 29, 1959, in Carlinville, to the late Robert and Anita Jean Klaus.

She married Daniel Hodapp on Nov. 18, 2000 in Carlyle, Illinois.

Betsy graduated from Carlinville High School in 1977 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics Education from the University of Illinois in 1981.

She began her career as a Home Economics teacher at Mulberry Grove High School before transitioning to Cloth World/JoAnn Fabrics in Springfield. Betsy’s career took her to live in various locations, including Paducah, KY, Lynchburg, VA, Bloomington, Lafayette, IN, Ferguson, and St Charles, Mo. In the year of 2001, she embarked on a new profession with the Illinois Secretary of State Driver’s License Facility, where she managed the Greenville location for many years before retiring on Dec. 31, 2022, due to health reasons.

Betsy was a lifelong member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Carlinville.

Betsy enjoyed sewing, knitting, quilting and many other types of handwork.

She loved her many pets over the years, especially her little pug, Mia.

Betsy is survived by her husband, Daniel Hodapp; sister, Nancy McClatchey (Ron); nephew, Robert McClatchey (Amber); nieces, Bridget McClatchey, Candice Rancillio (Anthony), Chelsey Rakers (Adam), and Jill Klostermann (Paul); great-nephews, Carsen McClatchey, Lincoln Klostermann and Whitley Rakers; great-nieces, Dorothy McClatchey, Stella and Lucy Rancillio, Wylie Rakers, and Reagan Klostermann; brother-in-law, John Hodapp (Kris) and sister-in-law, Maribeth Hodapp; step daughter Lavonda Ricklefs (Thomas); step grandchildren, Ethan and Blake Ricklefs; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother-in-law Marcus and Marcella Hodapp, and brother-in-law, Ronald Hodapp.

Visitation was held on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle.

Funeral services were held at St. Paul’s Church of Christ in Carlinville on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Burial was at Mayfield Cemetery, Carlinville.

In memory of Betsy, memorial contributions are suggested to the Clinton County Humane Society or the donor’s choice. Donations can be made at the church or Nordike Funeral Home, located at 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.