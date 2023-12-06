Tarps and More has ‘got you covered’

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

Tarps and More is a one stop shop for vinyl tarps of all sizes. Owners, and father and son duo, Kenny and Steve Lewis, opened Tarps and More in 2020 and in the last 3 years have made tarps for a wide variety of projects. Most of their products have been tarps for semi-trucks and trailers but they have also made boat, grill, and TV covers, awnings and much more. Their tarps are for sale, not to rent, and are custom made for whatever project they take on. Whatever the project, the Lewis’ say they are willing to attempt anything out of vinyl, and as the company slogan says, they “have got you covered.”

Tarps and More is located at 911 North Broad Street. The business can be reached by calling Steve Lewis at 217-851-7180, on the Tarps and More Facebook page or by email at tarpsandmore2020@gmail.com. Store hours vary but Kenny says they are usually in the store after 3 p.m. and on weekends.