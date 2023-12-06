Samantha Marie Vogel, 29, of Benld, passed away at her residence on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

She was born Feb. 12, 1994, in Litchfield, to Michael Vogel Jr and Amy Vallerius Gill.

She was a waitress, bartender and seamstress.

Samantha was an animal lover who brought everything home.

She loved her children. The world was a better place with Samantha in it.

She is survived by her father, Michael Vogel Jr; mother, Amy (William) Gill; children, Marley Mae Auffarth, Nova Lee Vogel, Wylan Arlo Vogel; maternal grandparents, Artie and Brad Vallerius; maternal great grandma, Irmaline Balzraine; paternal grandparents, Michael Vogel Sr, Lucille (John) Turner; siblings, Skylar Vogel, Jakob Vogel; nieces and nephews, Degan Vogel, Leighton Vogel, Raven Vogel and special friend, Taylor Auffarth.

Samantha was preceded in death by her maternal great grandparents, Arthur Balzraine, Peter Vallerius, Delores Vallerius and special uncle, Jeffrey Balzraine.

Private family services will be held with Pastor San Young Lee. Her remains will be cremated.

Memorials may be made to Amy Gill for Samantha’s children.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.