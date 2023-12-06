Mary Ann Maltby, 78 of Carlinville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at her home.

Mary was born Sept. 12, 1945, in Bismarck, ND, a daughter of Robert and Mary (Gunning) Maltby.

Mary graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1963.

She worked as a legal secretary for many years before retiring.

She loved dogs and collecting things.

Mary is survived by her brother, Richard “Dick” (Verna) Knudson of Godfrey; several nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary Maltby; brothers, Ralph Knudson, John Knudson, James Knudson, Gerald “Bud” Knudson, Daniel Knudson and sister, Doris Kuntzman.

Graveside Services will be conducted at Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery on 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Burial will follow in Mayfield Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Macoupin Animal Shelter.

Please visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.