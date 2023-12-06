HS boys’ basketball: Southwestern topples Carrollton and Calhoun, GF-NW beats Bunker Hill and Carlinville

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Southwestern High School boys’ basketball team made its first appearances in front of the hometown crowd at Piasa and came away with two victories.

Southwestern outlasted Carrollton in a tight 55-51 contest Nov. 28, then rebounded from a 53-48 road loss at Roxana by toppling Calhoun, 55-42.

Ian Brantley poured in 30 points and secured 12 rebounds to help the Birds cement their victory over the Hawks Nov. 28. Carrollton erased a 26-22 halftime deficit and tied the game heading into the fourth but Southwestern held on. Ryan Lowis added 11 tallies for the Birds.

Brantley stayed hot and posted another double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Birds against Calhoun last weekend, with Rocky Darr providing 13-point support. Southwestern, which led 26-20 at the break after tying Calhoun 12-12 in the first quarter, put the Warriors away with a 15-5 run in the fourth.

The Piasa Birds are 4-3 on the season.

Other action

In other action, Greenfield-Northwestern knocked off two county rivals to remain unbeaten. Staunton opened December with two victories and Gillespie cruised past Mt. Olive.

GF-NW defeated Bunker Hill, 40-31, and Carlinville, 56-40 and improved to 3-0 overall. Bunker Hill fell to 2-1. Carlinville, which previously lost its home opener to Auburn, 57-41, is 1-2.

After losing four of five in November, Staunton flipped the script and won its first two games in December – 53-42 versus Calhoun and 68-56 at Argenta-Oreana.

Matthew Bywater scored 22 points for Mt. Olive against Gillespie Nov. 28, but that ultimately wasn’t enough to get the Wildcats over the hump against the Miners. Gillespie rolled to a 72-50 win on the road Nov. 28 and is 2-4 following a pair of losses at Carrollton (62-53) Dec. 1 and Edinburg (68-52) Dec. 2. Mt. Olive is 1-6.

North Mac opened a stretch of five consectutive road contests Dec. 1 at Athens. The Panthers nearly obtained back-to-back victories on the heels of a 50-42 home win over Pawnee, but lost to the Warriors, 42-40, in the closing seconds. North Mac is 2-4 overall.