Dawn Michelle Schoen, 47, of Gillespie, passed away at Mercy Hospital, Saint Louis, MO on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 a.m.

She was born July 18, 1976, in Jerseyville, to Calvin Bruce Greer and Jody Kay Meyer Greer.

She married Shad Schoen on March 25, 1995 in Gillespie.

Dawn enjoyed crafts, shopping and being with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her parents, Bruce and Jody Greer of Gillespie; spouse, Shad Schoen of Gillespie; children, Devon (Kristin) Schoen of Litchfield, Jordan (Alex) Hinsey of Benld; grandchildren, Trace, Rory, Celia, Zaide, Kaiden, Delilah; siblings, Brandy (Wally) Ottersburg of Gillespie and Aaron Greer of Wilsonville.

Dawn was preceded in death by her mother in law, Kathryn Sue Westfall.

Visitation was held on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie. Funeral services were on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie. Burial was in the Gillespie Cemetery, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to Warren Billhartz Cancer Center in Maryville.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.