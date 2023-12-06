Carlinville council approves bids, meets with Gillespie-Benld Area Ambulance Service

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville Council met on Monday, Dec. 4 for its first December meeting. The council had several items to discuss, including bids for property, cleaning bids and a special reading from a guest all the way from New York.

Public Comment

During public comment, author Clement C. Moore of New York, played by alderman Bill Link, came before the council to express his thanks to everyone who worked to make Christmas in Carlinville a success. Link was stationed in the Cross Church section of the market to read ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, and said he saw “a lot of smiles” throughout the weekend. Link also did a special reading of the poem for the city council and the audience members present.

Cleaning Bids

The council approved a cleaning bid with Wirth Property Management for City Hall, the Police Station, Train Station and Public Works Department. The council felt that some of the hours Wirth property Management set were excessive, but approved the bid provided the hours could be amended.

Bids for Property

There were sealed bids for three properties, 830 Mayo, 1000 N. Broad and 1020 N. Broad. The council accepted a bid from Bill and Rachel Pranger for the Mayo St. property. The two North Broad St. properties went to Doug Downey. All bids accepted were the highest bids for the properties. Downey abstained from the vote on the two North Broad properties. Joe Craven, an attorney for the city said that he did not think there would be any issues with Downey bidding for the property as it was a sealed bid process but he would double check the requirements. The council accepted Downey’s bid provided there were “no other boxes to check.”

Gillespie-Benld Area Ambulance

Ron Young, Susan Campbell and Kat Emmons with the Gillespie-Benld Area Ambulance Service came to the council meeting to answer some questions about the ambulance service and meet the council. Campbell took over as director of the service in September, Emmons is the Assistant Director and Young is a member of the board. The ambulance service recently moved their building to 132 East Jackson Street, after being housed with the Carlinville Fire Department for several years. Some council members had questions about the service which Emmons answered. Emmons said that there were two advanced life support trucks in Carlinville, with the possibility of adding a third. Anytime a truck leaves Carlinville, the rest of the fleet gets shifted around so there should also be coverage in Carlinville. The service covers Mt. Olive, Gillespie, Benld and Carlinville regularly and goes out for mutual aid when requested. Emmons also said that the service was cutting down on patient transports for hospitals not in the area.

The Gillespie-Benld Ambulance will be hosting a Snacks with Santa event on Dec. 16 at their new Carlinville location at 132 East Jackson between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Other Business

The Electric contract for the city is up in December. Alderman Kim Harber presented the council with several options for a contract renewal or entering into a new contract. Since the rates are changed daily Harber suggested giving the mayor power to approve a 12-month contract with a provider, not to exceed the current contract rate of $117,000 annually. The motion was approved by the council.

The council approved advertising in the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway guide for $250 for two years.

The council approved a half-day for city employees on Friday, Dec. 22.