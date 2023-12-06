Another successful year for Christmas in Carlinville

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

Christmas in Carlinville was held over the weekend, running from Fri. Dec. 1 to Sun., Dec. 3 at five different locations in town.

Vendors set up around the Carlinville Square and down East Main Street as well as at Cross Church on Friday and Saturday. There were also vendors located at the Elk’s Lodge, Moose Lodge and the Macoupin County Historical Society was open for tours, shopping and food at the Red Barn. Visitors came from around the area to do some holiday shopping and there were items for everybody at the various vendors.

The annual Christmas experience opened at noon on Friday with a ribbon cutting at the gazebo by the Carlinville Chamber of Commerce and city council members. Besides the shopping available, there were many things for the kids, including a petting zoo, bounce house, Chef Banana’s Show, and movies hosted by the Marvel Theater. At Cross Church, there was a Christmas card decorating station, manned by some local royalty, Professor Longhair show and regular readings of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.

Santa was in his house on the Square all weekend during the market at well, with kids lined up on the sidewalk to get a chance to share their Christmas lists with the Big Guy.