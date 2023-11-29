Patsy Irene Jacobsen Lehman took Gods hand and joined her husband Bill in heaven on Nov. 23, 2023.

She was born Jan. 2, 1936 in St. Louis, MO. The eldest daughter of Charles and Inez (Eldridge) Jacobsen.

She was united in marriage to Billie E. Lehman on Sept. 1, 1973 in Springfield. They shared 38 years of marriage until his passing in 2011.

Pat was a 1954 graduate of Brentwood High School and a 50 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Pat was employed as a secretary at W.E. Pickett’s and Sons Home Furnishings in Gillespie.

She is survived by her children, Sandy (Chris) Cassidy of Fosterburg, Bill (Gina) Riegert of Edwardsville, Karen (Nelson) North of Drasco, AR; grandchildren, Bradley (Alyssa) Isbell, Bryan (Kailey) Riegert, Michael (Ashley) Riegert, Jake (Michelle) North, Grayson North; great grandchildren, Shane, Arianna, Breck, Thayer, Holden, Braxton, Madilyn and sister, Mary Beth (Don) Wurtz.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill and his children, Stephanie, Michael and Kevin.

Services here held on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie. Burial was in Benld Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Benld Cemetery, Benld.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.