MS girls’ basketball: Staunton and Bunker Hill stopped one win shy of regional titles as eighth grade season ends

Gillespie wins, Southwestern loses thrilling regional quarterfinal at Auburn

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Thanksgiving weekend marked the conclusion of the local middle school girls’ basketball campaign for eighth graders.

By the time the holiday arrived, all of the Macoupin County teams had been eliminated from the Illinois Elementary School postseason.

Staunton and Bunker Hill made the deepest runs prior to falling one win shy of regional titles.

Staunton (Class 3A)

The Terriers were looking to upset Litchfield as their sectional-bound seventh grade girls had accomplished the previous week, but barely fell short on the Purple Panthers’ hardwood, 17-13, Nov. 22.

Staunton beat Greenville, 31-13, in the previous round after having been awarded a quarterfinal bye Nov. 20.

Bunker Hill (Class 1A)

The Minutemaids of Bunker Hill buried Madison, 35-14, in the quarterfinals of the Carrollton regional, setting the stage for a playoff rivalry with Mt. Olive.

The Minutemaids, who were seeded third, outpaced the No. 2 Bombers, 25-19.

Bunker Hill went on to lose, 46-17, in the championship against state-ranked Carrollton St. John, which enters sectionals with 21 wins in 23 games.

Auburn regional (Class 3A)

Gillespie, North Mac and Southwestern were involved in quarterfinal thrillers at the Auburn regional Nov. 18.

No. 4 Gillespie came out on top against No. 5 North Mac in overtime and No. 6 Southwestern nearly upset No. 3 Hillsboro.

The Indians squeaked past the Panthers, 22-21, then bowed out after getting overpowered by top-seeded Auburn, 31-9, in semifinal action three days later.

As for the Piasa Birds, a tough 22-20 loss ended their season.