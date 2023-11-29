Julia A. Chaney, 85, of Bunker Hill, passed away at Staunton Health and Rehab Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:20 p.m.

She was born Aug. 28, 1938, in Wood River, to Lyman McNabney and Julia Grange McNabney.

She married John Chaney on June 8, 1956 in South Roxana.

She was a homemaker.

Julia was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion of Bunker Hill.

She enjoyed quilting, square dancing and archery competitions.

She is survived by her spouse, John Chaney of Bunker Hill; children, Sherri (Stanford) Medley of Bunker Hill, Rob (Renee) Chaney of Worden, IL, William “Bill” Chaney of Bunker Hill; grandchildren, Lacey (Andy) Johnson, Jessie (Nick) Rice, Olin (Jenni) Medley, Amanda (Adam) Ohms, Matt Cheney; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Lane, Aria, Alex, Grantley, Brooks; sister, Peg Joyner and brother, Robert McNabney.

Julia was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jeanne Oberbeck.

Services were held on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill. Burial was at Chaney Family Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to donor’s choice or Ladies Auxiliary American Legion of Bunker Hill. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.