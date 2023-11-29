HS boys’ basketball: Southwestern conquers Staunton at Roxana tournament

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Ryan Lowis erupted for 26 points and Ian Brantley added 20 tallies, elevating Southwestern to a 61-50 victory over Staunton at the Roxana Thanksgiving tournament Nov. 25.

Lowis and Brantley made 18 of 19 shots from the field as a duo and the Piasa Birds finished the tournament 2-2 overall. Southwestern beat Jerseyville, 53-52, for its first win Nov. 24 after enduring back-to-back losses against Civic Memorial (53-27) and Carbondale (69-52) earlier in the week.

Staunton made a 33-18 halftime advantage stick in its lone victory. The Bulldogs outlasted East Alton-Wood River, 58-49, Nov. 24. Staunton, 1-3 overall, opened the season with losses against Centralia (57-17) and Freeburg (64-57).

Other action

Carlinville and Bunker Hill each came away with close victories at North Greene to tip off the season. Carlinville trailed 7-3 following a rocky first quarter, but flipped the script by outscoring the Spartans 18-2 in the next eight minutes leading up to the half Nov. 21. The Cavaliers held on for a 39-37 win. Bunker Hill beat North Greene, 44-43, 24 hours later.

North Mac went 1-3 at the New Berlin Turkey Tournament, defeating Triopia 40-36 and losing to Springfield Lutheran (62-42), New Berlin (39-34) and South County (48-41). J.T. Alexander was named to the All-Tournament team for the Panthers.

Gillespie split two contests. The Miners dominated Maryville Christian, 66-48, on Opening Night in “The Pit” Nov. 20 and lost 38-49 at Pawnee Nov. 22.