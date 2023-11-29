Carlinville High School recognizes 2023-24 Illinois State Scholars

Carlinville High School Principal Patrick T. Drew is pleased to announce that six students from the Carlinville High School graduating class of 2023 have been designated as Illinois State Scholars.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this prestigious recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually. This year, more than 16,700 honorees join the other outstanding students who have been honored since the designation was first introduced in 1958.

“We’re very proud of the six students designated as Illinois State Scholars. They’ve done their part in continuing a long line of excellence at Carlinville High School,” said Drew.

The following Carlinville High School students were named 2023-2024 Illinois State Scholars: Clara Gray, Christopher Lack, Hannah Lyons, Brooke Stewart, Charlie Stewart and Tyler Summers.

“On behalf of ISAC, congratulations to all of the outstanding students selected as 2023-24 Illinois State Scholars,” said ISAC Executive Director Eric Zarnikow. “Students and families faced numerous challenges over the last two years with remote learning, among other financial and personal difficulties. As we continue to recover from the pandemic, these academic achievements are a credit to the hard work and dedication of the student scholars and their families.”

The Illinois State Scholar designation is a non-monetary award. Each State Scholar will receive a congratulatory letter and a Certificate of Achievement from ISAC.