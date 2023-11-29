Carlinville begins Christmas Season with Tree Lighting Ceremony and Visit from Santa

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

Carlinville officially turned on its holiday lights during a tree lighting ceremony held Nov. 21 at the Carlinville Square. Kids from Children’s Garden sang a selection of Christmas Songs, including “Jingle Bells,” a song where they provided their own jingle bell sound effects. Dustin White lead the group through the music on his guitar.

The lights were turned on after a countdown from 10 by Junior Miss Carlinville Claire Vinyard and Little Miss Carlinville Averi Behme. Those at the Square for the lighting ceremony were then surprised afterwards by a special visit from Santa at his house on the Square. Santa came into town via a Fire Department Escort around the Square and heard the Christmas wishes of many children before he had to return to the North Pole. Those who missed Santa will get more chances throughout the holiday season as he will return to his Carlinville House during the Christmas in Carlinville event. Santa will be home on Dec. 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Dec. 2 from 12 noon to 4 p.m. and Dec. 3 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.