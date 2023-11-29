Billy Conn Kelly, 80, of Dorchester, passed away at his residence on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:41 a.m.

He was born Dec. 7, 1942, in Gillespie, to James Orville Kelly and Celia Dillon Kelly.

He retired in May 2023 after having been a Gillespie Township Road Commissioner for 26 years.

He was a veteran of the US Navy.

Billy enjoyed his collection of International Tractors and working on them with his buddies. He loved buying tractors, going to auctions, going out for breakfast and enjoyed endless trips around the countryside.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Bill) Alepra of Dorchester; grandchildren, Jacob (companion, Addison Bryant) Alepra, Samantha Alepra, Sarah (Alex) Lamparter; great-grandchild, Landon Lamparter; siblings, Joe Kelly, Jim Kelly, Doris Donaldson, Freida Malloy, Betty Heck, Marjorie Taylor, Mary Lou Jubelt.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents; infant son; siblings, John Kelly, Junior Kelly, Arlene Griva, Ellen Clemonds, Edna Audi and the mother of his daughter, Patty Bernhardt.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie. Burial was in the Gillespie Cemetery, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to Landon Lamparter College Fund or Gillespie High School Softball.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.