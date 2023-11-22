Steven Lee Pratt, 66 of Hettick, passed away at 8:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born Nov. 17, 1956 in Edwardsville, the son of Ronall and Barbara (Harrison) Pratt.

He married Judith Levora on Sept. 25, 1989 and she preceded him in death on Oct. 11, 2014. He then married Johanna Smith on Sept. 21, 2018 and she survives.

Steven was a United States Navy veteran serving during Vietnam.

He has been a resident of Hettick since 2018 and previously of Palmyra.

Steven retired from Marquette Transportation as a Senior Chief Engineer.

Steven was a member of the Iron Sled Motorcycle Club in Nilwood and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and restoring older cars.

He is survived by his wife, Johanna; four step children, Hailey (Josh) Koprowitz of Raymond, Haidyn Branson of Nilwood, Brian (Stephanie) Branson of Standard City, Breanna (Kellie) Branson of Centreville, VA; grandchildren, Carsen, Avery, and Colbie Koprowitz, Hank and Cash Branson, Willow Branson; sisters, Kathleen Sammons of FL, Karen (Monty) Wisdom of Palmyra; brothers, Mike Pratt of Edwardsville, Tim Pratt of Carlyle; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Kevin and Rick Pratt.

Per Steven’s request, cremation rites are being accorded.

A celebration on Steven’s life will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at the Iron Sled Clubhouse, 12 Morean St., Nilwood 62672.

Share stories and photos at StaabObituary.com