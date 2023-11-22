Kevin L. Holman, 68, of Gillespie, passed away at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at 4:39 p.m.

He was born Sept. 23, 1955, in Alton, to Ralph Holman and Virginia Epps Holman.

He married Linda J. Bultema Holman on April 24, 1976 in Gillespie.

He was a factory worker for Olin Corporation where he retired in 2017.

Kevin enjoyed camping and auctions.

He is survived by his spouse, Linda Holman of Gillespie; sons, Chad Holman of Gillespie, Erik Holman of Gillespie; grandchild, Lucas Holman; sister, Jill Secoy of Gillespie, and his beloved dog, Rooty.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Alan Holman, Gary Holman.

No public services are scheduled.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.