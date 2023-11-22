Kathryn Y. VanHooser, 73, of Litchfield, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:06 p.m.

She was born June 19, 1950, in Highland, to Edward Moore and Harriett Hayman Moore.

She was a housekeeper for St. Francis Hospital of Litchfield.

Kathryn was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gillespie.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandy (Greg) Link of Dorchester; son in law, Terry Schoen; grandchildren, Shane (fiancée, Stacy Carter) Link, Ryan Link; great-grandchildren, Dexter Link, Elliot Link; siblings, Bonnie (Lynn) Randle of Irving, IL, Pam (Jerry) Holt of Mascoutah, Melissa (Christopher) Whaley of Benld, Paul (Tracy) Moore of Benld.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Stephanie Schoen; siblings, Ramona Katava, Richard Moore, Sharon Moore, Leah Moore, Jack Moore, Dave Moore, Becky Moore and Linda Moore.

Visitation was held on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie. Burial will be at Gillespie Cemetery, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society, Donor’s Choice, Shriners Hospitals for Children or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

