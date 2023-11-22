Clemmeth Edward Johnson, 65,of Pittsfield, passed away Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at his home.

He was born May 21, 1958, in Carlinville, to Clemmeth John and Shirley Janet Dams Johnson.

Ed married Rita Miller Nov. 21, 1986.

Ed was a 1976 graduate of Barry High School.

He worked for Rennecker Equipment as Shop Foreman for over 20 years. Ed later worked for Department of Corrections in Bowling Green and Pittsfield, retiring in 2017.

Ed enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, camping, walking and going to the farm to spend time with family eating and visiting during fish frys.

He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, enjoyed shooting pool, cooking on his smoker and loved visiting with his neighbors and texting friends and family about the weather.

Ed is survived by his son, Josh (Erika) Johnson of Lebanon, IN; grandchildren, Jaxson, Josie and Jonah Johnson; brother, Ronald Wayne Johnson; sister, Sharon E. (Ronald) Springer; nephews, Ronald Wayne Johnson, Jr., Randall Trent Springer and Jonathon Johnson; numerous great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clemmeth and Shirley Johnson; nephew, Ryan Lee Springer; and his chihuahua, Paisley.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield with interment to follow at Keller Cemetery in Chesterfield. Visitation was held on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at Niebur Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to be made to his Grandchildren’s Educational Fund.

Online condolences may be left to the family at nieburfh.com.

Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield is handling the arrangements.