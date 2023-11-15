Seth Michael Egelhoff, 26, of Chesterfield, passed away Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Bays Branch Wildlife Area in Panora, IA.

Seth was born on June 19, 1997, in Springfield, as a son of Kenny W. and Lori. L (Woods) Egelhoff. He graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 2016 and went on to receive an associate degree in business from Lewis and Clark College. Seth went on to work with his grandpa Egelhoff and his brother, Jake, at Egelhoff Logging in Piasa.

He was a member of Ducks Unlimited, Ss Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, and was a yearly supporter of the Squirrel Bowl raising money for local children. Seth loved to spend time with his family and friends. He always had a smile that lit up the room and gave the best hugs to everyone he saw. Cooking with and for his family and friends was something that he enjoyed doing in his spare time.

Seth’s friends mentioned that he often talked to them about God, especially the beauty of the outdoors that he created and his faith.

He was strong in his faith and loved his country deeply.

Seth is survived by his parents Kenny W. and Lori L. (Woods) Egelhoff of Chesterfield, brother Justin (Amanda) Frankford of Carlinville, brother Brady Egelhoff of Chesterfield, sister Lexi Egelhoff of Chesterfield, brother Jake Egelhoff of Chesterfield, two nieces, Braylee and Oaklyn Frankford, one nephew Hank Frankford, grandparents James “Jim” and Nancy Woods of Chesterfield, grandparents Mike and Laurie Egelhoff of Piasa, uncle Jon Woods of Patoka, IN, uncle and aunt Robbie and Dawna Egelhoff of Medora, and great-aunt Nelda Perdue of Carlinville.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m. at Ss Mary & Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Ss Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, with Reverend William Kessler and Deacon Denny Baker.

Burial will follow in Reader Cemetery in rural Chesterfield.

Memorials may be made to HOOAH (Hunting for Heroes) P.O. Box 351, Stanford, IL, 61774.

Please visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.