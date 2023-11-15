Harold Hartsook, 102, of Carlinville passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Nov. 11, 2023 at Lakeside Nursing Center in Carlinville.

He was born March 21, 1921 in Scottville the son of Ernest and Annie Mae (Bettis) Hartsook.

He married Maxine Turner on Jan. 4, 1942 in Virden and she preceded him in death on Jan. 5, 2013.

Harold was a lifetime farmer and was a dealer for Oak Hill Mobile Homes.

He and Maxine loved camping, so much so that they owned their own camp grounds. He and Maxine were “snow birds” and spent many winters in South Texas along with his brothers and sister. He enjoyed his “semi-annual” hog hunts with his sons in South Texas, even up until the time of his death.

Harold is survived by his sons Jerry Hartsook of Carlinville, Don (Carol) Hartsook of Carlinville, David (Linda) Hartsook of Montgomery, TX; nine grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years; grandson Greg; parents; brothers Wayne and Edwin Hartsook and sister, Ila Fern Monts.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 at Airsman & Calvert Funeral Home in Virden with Reverend Gary Harding officiating. Burial will follow at Virden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested and may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital and will be received by Airsman & Calvert Funeral Homes, Virden who is honored to be caring for Harold’s family.

Online expressions of sympathy may be left at airsmancalvert.com.