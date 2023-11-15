CHS football and volleyball teams hold award banquets

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville High School football and volleyball teams concluded another successful fall sports’ season with their award banquets last week.

Football

The CHS varsity football awards were presented to Triston Thompson (MVP Defensive Back), Ronald LaPlante (Scout Team Player), Rex Reels (MVP), Nate Dyer (MVP Defensive Linebacker), Zach Chapman (MVP Defensive Back), Mason Gilpin (Special Team Player & MVP Wide Receiver/Tight End), Camden Naugle (MVP Offensive Lineman), Jack Rouse (MVP Offensive Running Back), Weston Kuykendall (MVP Defensive Lineman) and Christopher Lack (Most Improved Player).

Michael Kaganich (Defensive MVP) and Cash Enrietta (Offensive MVP) were honored as the top freshman players of the year.

The Cavaliers additionally recognized coach Quinn Steiner and senior Patrick Dunn.

Players, fans and parents congratulated Steiner on his retirement from coaching and showed their appreciation for Dunn, who had spent the past seven years serving as ball boy, water boy and team manager while, at the same time, contributing to the CHS band performances.

Volleyball

Isabella Tiburzi (MVP), Hannah Gibson (Coach’s Award and Offensive MVP), Chloe Pope (110%), Makenah Dugan (Defensive MVP) and Ella Clevenger (Most Improved) received varsity volleyball awards.

Braley Wiser and Ruthie Reels were recognized as the Junior Varsity Players of the Year.

Coach Kaitie Hammann also presented seniors Clevenger, Karly Tipps, Kallie Kimbro, Saralynn Joiner with portraits as parting gifts.

Accomplishments

The CHS football team finished the season 6-4 and appeared in the playoffs for the 17th consecutive time.

The CHS volleyball team collected 26 victories and went 8-1 in the South Central Conference. The Cavaliers contended for the league crown as well as the title of Macoupin County Tournament and regional champions, finishing runner-up only to Staunton in all three battles.