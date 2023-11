Bradley D. Hart, Sr. of Staunton, passed away in his home on Nov. 9, 2023 having celebrated his 55th birthday on Sept. 16.

Bradley was a graduate of Carlinville High School, class of 1986.

A gathering of family and friends will start at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 at Jokers Wild Restaurant, located 3 miles south of Chesterfield on Rt. 111. A Celebration of Life will begin at 3:30 p.m. with a meal to follow.