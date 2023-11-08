Verda L. Bussmann, 90, of Gillespie, passed away at Staunton Health and Rehab Center, on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:55 a.m.

She was born Feb. 15, 1933 to Norman Mansholt and Esther Marth Mansholt.

She married Robert A. Bussmann on Nov. 14, 1953 in Bunker Hill. He preceded her in death on May 29, 2008.

She was a homemaker.

Verda was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church of Bunker Hill.

She is survived by her son, Kevin (Kim) Bussmann of Gillespie; grandchildren, Ryan (Melissa) Bussmann of Gillespie, Jason (Erin) Bussmann of Gillespie; great-grandchildren, Lexie, Reese, Regan, Keegen, Tenley, Braden, Parker, brother, Orville (Carol) Mansholt of Bunker Hill; sister, Iona Goebel of Prairietown and sister in law, Dorothy Mansholt of Litchfield.

Verda was preceded in death by her parents, spouse and brother, Lorman Mansholt.

Visitation will be on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church, Bunker Hill from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. with the funeral service following at the church at 12 p.m. Burial will be at Gillespie Cemetery, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to Partnership For Educational Excellence District, #7, PO BOX 125, Gillespie, IL 62033.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.