John Lawrence Kuruc Jr., 84, of Carterville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.

John was born Oct. 15, 1939, in Litchfield, to John Lawrence and Agnes Marie (Fyalka) Kuruc Sr.

He was a Professor of Accounting at John A. Logan College for 23 years.

John was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion and belonged to the Marion Knights of Columbus.

He was an avid reader, who loved to travel and had been to every state, except Alaska.

He is survived by his wife for over 40 years, Mary Newsom; sister, Marie (Gene) Mullink; brother, Ray (Norma) Kuruc; nieces and nephews, Gina Schwegel, Lisa (Jimmie) Spencer, Jeff (Whitney) Mullink, Raymond Kuruc, Sandra Kuruc, and Laura (Andrew) Bandurski; four great-nieces, five great-nephews and one great great niece.

John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jimmy and Ronnie Kuruc.

Visitation was on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville. Mass of Christian

Burial was on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 at the Saints Simon & Jude Catholic Church, in Gillespie, with Fr. Joe Koyickal officiating. Burial was in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Gillespie.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion or to John A. Logan College Scholarship Fund.

For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com or kravanyafuneral.com.